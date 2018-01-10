Customs officers seize $55,000 worth of fake Nike Air Jordans

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers in Virginia seized nearly $55,000 worth of counterfeit Nike Air Jordan shoes shipped from China.

Customs officials said the 400 pairs of various styles of Air Jordans arrived Dec. 15 in seven parcels shipped from China and were seized when they arrived at a facility near Washington Dulles International Airport.

The officials said the shoes, if authentic, would have a suggested retail prize totaling $54,715.

CBP said officers examining the shipment suspected the sneakers were counterfeit and the agency's Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Centers for Excellence and Expertise verified with Nike that the shoes were not authentic.

The shoes had been destined for an address in Alexandra, Va., investigators said.

"Customs and Border Protection will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to seize counterfeit and inferior merchandise, especially those products that pose potential harm to American consumers, negatively impact legitimate business brand reputations, and potentially steal jobs from U.S. workers," said Daniel Mattina, CBP acting port director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C.