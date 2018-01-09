Overturned semi releases hundreds of pigs onto the road

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities and farmers were called to the scene of an Ohio semi crash that released hundreds of pigs onto the roadway.

The driver of the truck, Michael Willey, 45, said he was driving about 35 or 40 mph on Monday when he encountered an icy intersection at State Route 121 and Preble County Butler Township Road in Sarke County.

Willey said he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, releasing the pigs onto the roadway.

The driver said there were about 500 pigs in the trailer at the time, while the Darke County Sheriff's Office put the number at about 700.

Farmers were called to the scene with vehicles to help round up and transport the pigs.

Deputy Ronald Beisner said three pigs died in the crash.

Willey was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.