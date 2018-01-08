Suspect's attempted getaway on ATV ends up in the dirt

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A California police department shared an officer's dash cam footage of a suspect on an ATV attempting a getaway that failed in spectacular fashion.

The Madera Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing dashboard camera footage from Officer Abraham's patrol vehicle during an attempted traffic stop.

The officer had attempted to stop a man riding an ATV on the road without proper safety gear, but the man refused to yield to Abraham's lights and siren.

The video shows the chase weave through neighborhood streets before the suspect, Juan Mendoza, attempts to go off-road -- causing his vehicle to flip.

"As you can see, Mendoza did not reach the outcome he was looking for and luckily only his pride was hurt," police wrote. "Traffic laws apply to all motor vehicles on roadways. We understand that off-road vehicles can be fun to operate, but please do this in the appropriate areas and use safety gear."