'Free hot dog' on vehicle's bumper perplexes Texas deputy

"Driver: funny story actually.. I spent the day in Waco and had some hot dogs for lunch. I set one on the rear bumper and somehow forgot about it and continued running errands around Waco. It wasn't until several people asked about the hot dog, at several different locations, that I realized I had left it on there, so I put a little note on the bumper.

Me: is the hot dog glued on there or what?

Driver: What?! You mean it's still there? That's insane!

Me: yes sir, still there! (I'm laughing hard at this point)

Driver: (loses it) I DROVE ALL OVER WACO AND BACK TO BROWNWOOD AND THAT HOT DOG IS STILL THERE!

Me: Apparently so!

Me: do you mind if I take a picture?

Driver: Go right ahead!

So, I went and took this picture of a well-traveled hot dog.

Me: Sir, it is apparent that you are a cautious driver, so you're only gonna receive a verbal warning for your violation... and thank you, this made my day.

Driver: maybe I should drive around with a hot dog on my bumper all the time, so I don't get any tickets!"