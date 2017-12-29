Home / Odd News

Frolicking T-rexes appear in background of live news segment

By Ben Hooper  |  Dec. 29, 2017 at 2:46 PM
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An oblivious MSNBC reporter giving a live report about the new tax law was unknowingly video-bombed by a group of people in T-rex costumes.

A clip posted to MSNBC's Twitter page shows MSNBC's Hallie Jackson delivering a live report and speaking with CNBC's Ylan Mui about how the new tax law could affect the IRS.

The women obliviously carry out their serious conversation while people in inflatable T-rex costumes frolic and play behind Jackson.

"@HallieJackson reporting live from Jurassic Park," Boston news producer Leo Ruiz tweeted.

Jackson later found out about what had been happening behind her back.

"At least it wasn't gators," Jackson joked in a tweet.

