Home / Odd News

Dog rescued after falling through ice at New Jersey pond

By Ben Hooper  |  Dec. 29, 2017 at 2:25 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New Jersey responded to a housing development where they used a ladder to rescue a dog that fell through the ice of a frozen pond.

The Howell Police Department said officers arrived along with Adelphia Fire Company after a 911 caller told dispatchers about 1:37 p.m. Thursday that her golden retriever had chased some geese out onto a frozen pond and subsequently fell through the ice.

The department said the responders placed a fire ladder on the surface of the ice and firefighter William Kruse used it to venture out onto the pond.

Kruse ended up falling into the water, but he was able to reach the dog, Duke, and they were both pulled to safety.

Kruse was examined at the scene by Howell First Aid and found to be injured. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian and is expected to be fine, police said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Truck spills 40,000 pounds of avocados on Texas highway Truck spills 40,000 pounds of avocados on Texas highway
Prankster fills Texas family's yard with rental bikes Prankster fills Texas family's yard with rental bikes
Boy, 9, scares off truck thief with pellet gun, police say Boy, 9, scares off truck thief with pellet gun, police say
Taiwan recalls passports featuring image of U.S. airport Taiwan recalls passports featuring image of U.S. airport
Frolicking T-rexes appear in background of live news segment Frolicking T-rexes appear in background of live news segment