Taiwan recalls passports featuring image of U.S. airport

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Taiwan's foreign ministry is recalling hundreds of passports mistakenly printed with an image of Washington, D.C.,'s Dulles International Airport.

Internet users spotted the misprint featuring an image of the Dulles airport instead of Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport, prompting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday to announce plans to recall 285 passports that have already been issued.

More than 200,000 of the misprinted passports have been printed and will be returned to the printing company.

Central Engraving and Printing Plant, the contract printer responsible for producing the passports said it will bear the cost of reprinting the passports. The first print cost about $2.67 million.

Those who received the misprinted passports will be issued first-generation e-passports from the country's remaining stock.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially denied the error stating the passports featured "100 percent Taiwanese scenery."

The ministry later admitted the mistake, and Agnes Chen, Taiwain's head of the Bureau of Consular Affairs, stepped down and took responsibility for the error.

"On behalf of BOCA, I apologize to the public for the major oversight and will take full administrative responsibility for the incident," Chen said.