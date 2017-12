Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A British Rubik's cube enthusiast paid tribute to his favorite toy by making a working model of the puzzle out of ice cubes.

Tony Fisher shared a video showing him twisting and turning a Rubik's cube composed of ice cubes after he used silicone rubber molds to make ice that was the correct shape.

He attached the cubes to a twisting mechanism from inside a cube.

Fisher's video ends with him melting down his creation to show off its inner workings.