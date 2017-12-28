Boy, 9, scares off truck thief with pellet gun, police say

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Indiana boy with a pellet stopped a man from stealing his father's truck, police said this week.

Larry Larimore was waiting for his father, Kevin Cooksey, in a Dodge Ram parked outside a convenience store with the engine on in Kokomo, Ind. on Christmas Day.

That's when Ollie Dunn, 32, allegedly opened the driver's side door with the intention of taking off. But when he tried to get inside, Larry grabbed his pellet gun.

"As soon as he opened the door, I got scared," Larry told WTHR-TV. "So I pulled out the pellet gun and pointed it to his head."

Dunn then had second thoughts about stealing the Dodge Ram and settled on a nearby Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to police.

By this time, Cooksey realized somebody had tried to get into his truck and the owner of the Trailblazer, Kyle Sparling, realized somebody got away in his truck. So Sparling got into Cooksey's truck and the two men, along with the pellet gun-toting youngster, chased Dunn down.

Moments later, Dunn crashed and was apprehended by police.

Dunn was arrested and charged with attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft, and operator never licensed, according to Fox59-TV.