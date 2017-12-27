Home / Odd News

Strolling residents shocked to find crocodile blocking the sidewalk

By Ben Hooper  |  Dec. 27, 2017 at 3:10 PM
Leer en Español
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Australia said a crocodile discovered wandering a neighborhood by a pair of shocked residents is believed to be an escaped pet.

Victoria Police said a pair of residents "enjoying a Christmas Day stroll" in Heidelberg Heights, a suburb of Melbourne, spotted an approximately 3-foot crocodile wandering around a sidewalk in front of a closed business.

Police summoned Mark Pelley, aka "The Snake Hunter," to the scene and he posted video of the capture on YouTube.

Pelley took custody of the reptile, which police said will eventually be turned over to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

"That's what you call taking a bite out of crime -- literally," Victoria police quipped.

Police said it is illegal to own a crocodile without a permit in Victoria and the little croc is believed to be a pet that either escaped or was abandoned.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Vlogger fills gas tank of BMW with liquid nitrogen Vlogger fills gas tank of BMW with liquid nitrogen
California surfer films uncomfortably close call with great white shark California surfer films uncomfortably close call with great white shark
New York woman wins $1,000 for life while waiting in line New York woman wins $1,000 for life while waiting in line
Powerball ticket purchased on man's wedding day wins $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased on man's wedding day wins $50,000
Woman claims video shows 'shark' swimming in Lake Michigan Woman claims video shows 'shark' swimming in Lake Michigan