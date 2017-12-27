Strolling residents shocked to find crocodile blocking the sidewalk

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Australia said a crocodile discovered wandering a neighborhood by a pair of shocked residents is believed to be an escaped pet.

Victoria Police said a pair of residents "enjoying a Christmas Day stroll" in Heidelberg Heights, a suburb of Melbourne, spotted an approximately 3-foot crocodile wandering around a sidewalk in front of a closed business.

Police summoned Mark Pelley, aka "The Snake Hunter," to the scene and he posted video of the capture on YouTube.

Pelley took custody of the reptile, which police said will eventually be turned over to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

"That's what you call taking a bite out of crime -- literally," Victoria police quipped.

Police said it is illegal to own a crocodile without a permit in Victoria and the little croc is believed to be a pet that either escaped or was abandoned.