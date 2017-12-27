Meteor streaks across the night sky in New England

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A suspected meteor streaked across the night sky, capturing the attention of stargazers in eight New England states.

The American Meteor Society said the streak of light was reported about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the skies over Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The group said it received more than 180 reports from witnesses who said they spotted a fireball in the sky Tuesday.

The suspected meteor was caught on camera in several locations, including a security camera at the National Weather Service's office in Gray, Maine.

A webcam at the Mount Agamenticus Conservation Region in York, Maine, captured clear footage of the meteor streaking across the sky.

"Events like this do happen a few times a week in the U.S., but for an individual person, it is usually a once in a lifetime thing," Mike Hankey, an operations manager at the American Meteor Society, told Time. "Since the events only last about three seconds, you have to be in the right place at the right time to see it."

Hankey said the object spotted Tuesday is believed to be roughly between the size of a softball and the size of a basketball.