Calif. couple used drone to deliver drugs, police say

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A California couple faces felony charges after they allegedly used a drone to deliver illegal drugs, police said.

Benjamin Paul Baldassarre, 39, and Ashley Lauren Carroll, 31, were charged Thursday for three counts of possession of controlled substances for sale, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, the City News Service reported.

The Riverside Police Department said on Facebook that they initiated the investigation after receiving tips about the couple allegedly using a drone to deliver narcotics to nearby customers.

The RPD said they then "observed a drone leave the rear yard" of the couple's Riverside, Calif., residence and then fly to a nearby parking lot where it "dropped a small package of narcotics which were recovered by awaiting customers."

Police then searched the couple's home and said they found methamphetamine, LSD and "unpackaged powders believed to contain fentanyl."

Carrol's 9-year-old girl was also at the residence, but police released to her mother.