Vlogger fills gas tank of BMW with liquid nitrogen

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A California-based tech vlogger famous for risking destruction of his expensive devices took his BMW for a drive with liquid nitrogen in the tank.

The video shows Sacramento-based tech vlogger TechRax pouring nearly a gallon of liquid nitrogen into the gas tank of a BMW coupe.

"We're gonna fill up the car and try to drive a little bit," the vlogger says.

The liquid nitrogen creates a plume of steam as TechRax and his friend pour it into the tank.

The car starts as normal and drives without apparent problems with the chemical in the tank.

"It didn't freeze the fuel pump or anything," he says.

TechRax notes that the car's temperature gauge is "bouncing around like crazy," returning frequently to "the ice-cold level."

In the end, the car appears to be undamaged from the experience, leading TechRax to declare it has "survived the liquid nitrogen test."