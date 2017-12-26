Rare leopard wanders out of woods, approaches Russian road

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A driver on a Russian road captured video of one of the world's rarest large cats, a far eastern leopard, wandering out of the woods and approaching the road.

The Leopard Land National Park shared footage recorded by a driver who was passing the park when a female leopard wandered out of the woods and came close to the road.

The leopard, known to researchers as Leo 69F, didn't appear bothered by the presence of the car or the sounds of the nearby road.

"We have seen a similar reaction to transport by a leopard before," Leopard Land director Tatyana Baranovskaya said.

Baranovskaya said researchers have observed that leopards in the park tend not to show fear of vehicles if they can't see inside the windows.

"But when they see a living creature in the car, they hurry to hide, which we observed in this case as well," Baranovskaya said.

Officials said the video offered experts valuable data on the leopards.