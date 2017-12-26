California surfer films uncomfortably close call with great white shark

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A surfer filming their session off the California coast captured footage of a great white shark passing uncomfortably close to their board.

The video, filmed Dec. 12 at a San Francisco beach, shows the surfer padding toward a wave while filming with a head-mounted GoPro camera.

The dorsal fin of what the filmer identified as a great white shark pops out of the water nearby and passes within a few feet of the front of the surfboard.

"I was out surfing," the filmer wrote. "When I was paddling towards a wave, I turned on my GoPro. Such was my concentration in getting that set that the first second I saw the fin, I sort of tried to race it so I could get the second wave of the set. Then I stopped and thought about what just happened."