Christmas miracle: Cat reunited with family after 3 years

By Allen Cone  |  Dec. 25, 2017 at 4:02 PM
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A family received an unexpected present before Christmas -- they were reunited with their cat after it was missing for three years.

A 6-year-old Bengal mix disappeared from the Florida home of Sean, Stephanie Emily Tuttle in 2014. They searched for Raja but ultimately assumed the animal was stolen.

But the cat turned up in Georgetown, Del.

A man had brought a stray cat into the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Georgetown campus. Staff at the no-killed shelter identified the cat through its microchip.

The family was tracked down to its home, which now is in Virginia.

"This is certainly one of the most amazing reunifications I've experienced - a Christmas miracle," Walt Fenstermacher, director of operations at the Georgetown Campus of the BVSPCA, said to The News Journal in Delaware.

The family came to the Georgetown Campus on Friday to finally bring Raja home.

The Georgetown campus of the Brandywine Valley SPCA opened this year. The BVSPCA started operations in Chester County, Pa., in 1929.

