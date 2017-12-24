Dolphin jumps up to give man 'high five' off Florida coast

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A man fishing from a boat off the Florida coast captured the moment a dolphin jumped out of the water to give him a "high five."

The video, filmed Tuesday about 45 miles off the coast of Clearwater, shows a pod of dolphins swimming with the boat as it cruises through the water.

The filmer holds his hand out over the water and one of the dolphins jumps out of the water, hitting the man's hand with its dorsal fin.

"Myself and six friends were offshore fishing 45 miles out of Clearwater Florida for gag grouper. Ran into this pod of dolphins who were enjoying their time around the boat. Went to get a closer video off the bow of the boat. I reached my hand down the dolphin acknowledged me by giving me a high five!"