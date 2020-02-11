Sections
News Photos
Top News Photos
Updated: Feb. 12, 2020 at 3:16 AM
The 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
(10 images)
Siba the black standard poodle won the coveted title of Best in Show on Tuesday night during the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Siba the standard poodle sits with her trophies and ribbons after winning Best in Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Siba, a standard poodle, sits with her handler, Crystal Murray-Clas, after winning Best in Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Siba the standard poodle, with her handler Crystal Murray-Clas, competes at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Vinny the wire fox terrier wins the Terrier Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Wilma the boxer wins the Working Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Daniel the golden retriever runs off the floor with his first place ribbon after winning the Sporting Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Daniel the golden retriever competes in the Sporting Group at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
