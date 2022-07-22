Top News
News Photos
Top News Photos
Updated: July 22, 2022 at 8:08 PM
Scenes from San Diego Comic-Con 2022
(19 images)
Cosplayers and fans attend Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday. The fan favorite convention runs Thursday through Sunday.
Shawn Richter (R) and Lisa Lower cosplay Pride Mandalorians on July 22, 2022, Day 2 of Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans Christian Smith (L) and Victoria Chapman cosplay as Gandalf and Eurydice from Hades. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A fan cosplays as Shakespearean Spiderman. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans cosplay as Xena, warrior princess, and Senna, the Redeemer from League of Legends. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
