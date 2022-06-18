Top News
News Photos
Top News Photos
Updated: June 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM
Paul McCartney turns 80: a look back
(33 images)
Legendary English musician Sir Paul McCartney of "The Beatles"
turns 80
on June 18, 2022. His
"Got Back"
tour launched in April 2022. Here's a look back at his career through the years.
Paul McCartney shows Ed Sullivan his guitar during a rehearsal for the debut of the Beatles on "The Ed Sullivan Show" on February 9, 1964. File photo by UPI
McCartney speaks to reporters after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at ceremonies held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on March 15, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
McCartney makes a surprise appearance to present singer James Taylor for induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York City on March 6, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
McCartney (R) and his girlfriend, Heather Mills, attend the opening for his first U.S. showing of his paintings at Matthew Marks gallery in New York on November 2, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
