A day after Nipsey Hussle was shot dead out front of his clothing store The Marathon Company, fans gather around a makeshift memorial for him in the store's parking lot in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Police have since identified Eric Holder, 29, as the suspect wanted for the homicide of Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Ashgedom.
Fans of Ermias Ashgedom, who is better known as Nipsey Hussle, gathered in the parking lot of his clothing store The Marathon Company in Hyde Park, Los Angeles, to mourn his murder. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Nipsey Hussle's murder came during a week that saw 26 gun-related crimes, 10 of which were homicides. The day after his death, Hussle was scheduled to meet with LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff, Moore and representatives from Jay-Z's company Roc Nation to discuss ways to end gang violence in the city. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI