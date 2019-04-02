Nipsey Hussle (8 images)

A day after Nipsey Hussle was shot dead out front of his clothing store The Marathon Company, fans gather around a makeshift memorial for him in the store's parking lot in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Police have since identified Eric Holder, 29, as the suspect wanted for the homicide of Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Ashgedom.