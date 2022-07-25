Moments from the 79th Venice Film Festival(56 images)
The 79th Venice Film Festival continued in Venice, Italy, with the cast of "Master Gardener," starring Sigourney Weaver, arriving ahead of the film's premiere on September 3, 2022. The festival also hosted screenings of "Bones and All" starring Timothée Chalamet, "Tár" starring Cate Blanchett and featured the premiere of "White Noise" starring Adam Driver. Julianne Moore is serving as president of the International Jury of the Competition. French actress Catherine Deneuve will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The festival runs until September 10.
Actress Sigourney Weaver attends a photo call for "Master Gardener" at the 79th Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 3, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI