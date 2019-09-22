71st annual Primetime Emmy Award Winners(26 images)
Sunday was a night to celebrate excellence in television with Tony Shalhoub, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Peter Dinklage and others honored with the iconic hardware for their performances on the small screen.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag," appears backstage. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones," appears backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Jharrel Jerome accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie award for "When They See Us" onstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI