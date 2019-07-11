Sections
News Photos
Top News Photos
Updated: July 11, 2019 at 3:29 AM
27th Annual ESPY Awards 2019
It was a star-studded Wednesday night at the 27th annual ESPY Awards in Los Angele.
Zion Williamson won Best College Athlete at the 27th annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
retired skier Lindsey Vonn (R) and NHL star defenseman P.K. Subban attend the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Elle Fanning attends the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Katie Austin (L) and Denise Austin attend the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
NFL player Rob Gronkowski on the red carpet at the 27th annual ESPY Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Linda Cardellini attends the 27th annual ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
American snowboarder Chloe Kim won Best Female Action Sports Athlete at the 27th annual ESPY Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
