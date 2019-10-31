Sections
News Photos
Top News Photos
Updated: Nov. 4, 2019 at 4:11 AM
2019 Hollywood Film Awards
(18 images)
It was a star-studded night Sunday at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., that saw Renee Zellweger, Antonio Banderas and many, many more A-list celebrities take home coveted hardware.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Renee Zellweger, recipient of the Hollywood Actress Award, arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Antonio Banderas, recipient of the Hollywood Actor Award, arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Olivia Wilde, recipient of the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award, arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Laura Dern, recipient of the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award, arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shia LeBeouf, recipient of the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award, arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Kaitlyn Dever arrives for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
