Team USA is eliminated in the men's ice hockey quarterfinal match against Slovakia. Americans Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper win gold and silver in the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals, among the highlights of the Beijing Winter Games for Wednesday.
Skaters speed around the track in the men's 5000m relay short track event at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada won the gold medal, South Korea the silver medal and Italy the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Hanne Desmet of Belgium (5) and Suzanne Schulting of Netherlands (1) celebrate making the final round. Minjeong Choi of South Korea won the gold medal. Arianna Fontana of Italy took the silver, and Schulting the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI