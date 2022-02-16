Trending
Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM

Olympic Photos of the Day (9 images)

Team USA is eliminated in the men's ice hockey quarterfinal match against Slovakia. Americans Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper win gold and silver in the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals, among the highlights of the Beijing Winter Games for Wednesday.

Skaters speed around the track in the men's 5000m relay short track event at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Canada won the gold medal, South Korea the silver medal and Italy the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Courtney Sarault of Canada (2) and Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands (6) speed into a turn in the women's 1500m short track speed skating finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Hanne Desmet of Belgium (5) and Suzanne Schulting of Netherlands (1) celebrate making the final round. Minjeong Choi of South Korea won the gold medal. Arianna Fontana of Italy took the silver, and Schulting the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Team Switzerland players Alina Muller (25) and Dominique Ruegg (26) react after losing the bronze medal in the women's ice hockey match against Finland. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
