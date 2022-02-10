Top News
Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM
Olympic Photos of the Day
(9 images)
Speed-skating, women's hockey and men's snowboarding events produced stunning images from the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on February 11, 2022.
Michelle Gisin of Switzerland weeps as she clutches her bronze medal in women's super-G at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI
Skaters from Italy, China and Canada make the turn as they prepare to hand off during the men's 5000m short track team relay speed skating competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Minjeong Choi of South Korea embraces her coach after winning the silver medal in the women's 1000m short track speed skating event. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Sweden's Nils van der Poel skates to win the gold medal and set a new world record during the men's speed skating 10000m race. Van der Poel clocked 12:30.74 Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
