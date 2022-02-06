Top News
News Photos
MobilePosse Photos
Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM
Olympic Photos of the Day
(8 images)
Ziwei Ren's first gold medal for China in speed skating, many other victories -- as well as some injuries -- illustrate the Beijing Winter Games on February 7, 2022.
Medical staff tend to Janghyuk Park of South Korea (195) after being injured during the men's 1000m short track speed skating quarter-finals at Capital Indoor Stadium. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger has a bloody face at the finish of the Alpine skiing men's downhill race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ziwei Ren of China (R) blocks Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary during the men's 1000m short track speed skating finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ren takes a victory lap around the rink after a surprise decision awarded him the gold medal. Liu was penalized, giving Ren the win. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
