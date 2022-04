Left to right, actor William Nadylam, director David Yates, actor Dan Fogler, actor Eddie Redmayne, actress Victoria Yeates and actress Jessica Williams arrive on the red carpet for Fantastic Beasts, "The Secrets of Dumbledore," an IMAX Exclusive FANtastic Event at AMC Lincoln Square IMAX Theater in New York City on April 2, 2022. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI