Trending
Advertisement
News Photos MobilePosse Photos
Updated: July 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM

Amelia Earhart statue unveiled at U.S. Capitol(6 images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., unveils a statue honoring Amelia Earhart in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 27, 2022. Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, receiving the U.S. Distinguished Flying Cross for the feat.

The statue of Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, is unveiled in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 27. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a ceremony to unveil the statue. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (C) applauds at the ceremony. Earhart was born in 1897 in Atchison, Kan. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attend the ceremony. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement