Amelia Earhart statue unveiled at U.S. Capitol(6 images)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., unveils a statue honoring Amelia Earhart in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 27, 2022. Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, receiving the U.S. Distinguished Flying Cross for the feat.
The statue of Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, is unveiled in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 27. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI