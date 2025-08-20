Trending
Health News
Aug. 20, 2025 / 2:17 AM

AAP recommends children receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending children as young as six months receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the Trump administration stating it is not necessary for healthy children. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending children as young as six months receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the Trump administration stating it is not necessary for healthy children. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The United States' leading pediatrics association is recommending that children as young as six months old be inoculated against COVID-19, going against the Trump administration, which stopped recommending healthy children receive the vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics made the recommendation Tuesday in the publication of its childhood and adolescent immunization schedule for this year.

The report specifically recommends that children be inoculated against COVID-19 between the ages of six and 23 months, stating that those in this age range are at the highest risk of suffering the worst effects of the disease.

"Children younger than 2 years old are especially vulnerable to severe COVID-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination unless they have a known allergy to the vaccine or its ingredients," the AAP said in a release accompanying the report.

Related

The AAP recommendation goes against that of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who in late May said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was no longer recommending that "healthy children" be immunized against COVID-19.

Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, cited "a lack of any clinical data" to support booster COVID-19 shots for children.

That move prompted AAP and other leading medical groups to sue Kennedy in July for making "unilateral, unscientific changes" to federal vaccine policy, calling it an "assault on science public health and evidence-based medicine."

"This administration is an existential threat to vaccination in America, and those in charge are only just getting started," Richard Hughes IV, partner at Epstein Becker Green and lead counsel in the case, said in a statement.

"If left unchecked, Secretary Kennedy will accomplish his goal of ridding the United States of vaccines, which would unleash a wave of preventable harm on our nation's children."

Kennedy in June also fired all members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with his own appointees, including three who have spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccine, two of whom have served as witnesses in lawsuits against vaccine makers and one who served on the board of the nation's oldest anti-vaccine group.

Latest Headlines

5th person dies amid Harlem's Legionnaires' outbreak
Health News // 3 hours ago
5th person dies amid Harlem's Legionnaires' outbreak
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A fifth person has died amid Central Harlem's legionnaires' disease outbreak, New York City health officials said, as they continue to investigate the cluster.
Study shows rising popularity of over-the-counter birth control pill
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study shows rising popularity of over-the-counter birth control pill
Two years after U.S. approval of the first over-the-counter birth control pill, new research shows many people who face barriers to care are turning to it.
Texas measles outbreak declared over after 700 infections, 2 deaths
Health News // 14 hours ago
Texas measles outbreak declared over after 700 infections, 2 deaths
The measles outbreak in Texas that sickened more than 700 people earlier this year is officially over, the Department of State Health Services announced.
Texas declares end of measles outbreak that sickened 762, killed 2
Health News // 23 hours ago
Texas declares end of measles outbreak that sickened 762, killed 2
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Texas health officials have announced the end of a measles outbreak that sickened more than 750 people and killed two unvaccinated school-aged children in West Texas since January.
Study: Happier childhoods lead to fewer eating disorders
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Happier childhoods lead to fewer eating disorders
A new University of Houston study suggests positive childhood experiences can lead to a lowered risk of developing eating disorders like anorexia later in life.
Anxiety, depression more prevalent in college students with autism
Health News // 1 day ago
Anxiety, depression more prevalent in college students with autism
SUNY researchers released a study suggesting college students with autism have dramatically higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to their peers.
Death toll from Legionnaires' outbreak in New York rises to four
Health News // 1 day ago
Death toll from Legionnaires' outbreak in New York rises to four
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York's Central Harlem has now caused four deaths and sickened 101 people, New York City health officials confirmed.
Scientists develop brain implant to turn thoughts into speech
Health News // 1 day ago
Scientists develop brain implant to turn thoughts into speech
Stanford University scientists have developed a brain implant designed to "hear" and vocalize words a person with severe paralysis is imagining in their mind.
'Immune youth' could lead to autoimmune issues for seniors
Health News // 4 days ago
'Immune youth' could lead to autoimmune issues for seniors
Researchers say "immune youth" might increase seniors' risk of developing autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, celiac disease and psoriasis.
PFAS chemicals tied to weight loss difficulties in teens
Health News // 4 days ago
PFAS chemicals tied to weight loss difficulties in teens
"Forever" PFAS chemicals might hamper a teenager's ability to drop excess weight, even if they've undergone weight-loss surgery, researchers said in a study.

Trending Stories

Study: Happier childhoods lead to fewer eating disorders
Study: Happier childhoods lead to fewer eating disorders
Texas declares end of measles outbreak that sickened 762, killed 2
Texas declares end of measles outbreak that sickened 762, killed 2
Texas measles outbreak declared over after 700 infections, 2 deaths
Texas measles outbreak declared over after 700 infections, 2 deaths
Study shows rising popularity of over-the-counter birth control pill
Study shows rising popularity of over-the-counter birth control pill
5th person dies amid Harlem's Legionnaires' outbreak
5th person dies amid Harlem's Legionnaires' outbreak

Follow Us