AAP recommends children receive COVID-19 vaccine

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The United States' leading pediatrics association is recommending that children as young as six months old be inoculated against COVID-19, going against the Trump administration, which stopped recommending healthy children receive the vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics made the recommendation Tuesday in the publication of its childhood and adolescent immunization schedule for this year.

The report specifically recommends that children be inoculated against COVID-19 between the ages of six and 23 months, stating that those in this age range are at the highest risk of suffering the worst effects of the disease.

"Children younger than 2 years old are especially vulnerable to severe COVID-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination unless they have a known allergy to the vaccine or its ingredients," the AAP said in a release accompanying the report.

The AAP recommendation goes against that of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who in late May said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was no longer recommending that "healthy children" be immunized against COVID-19.

Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, cited "a lack of any clinical data" to support booster COVID-19 shots for children.

That move prompted AAP and other leading medical groups to sue Kennedy in July for making "unilateral, unscientific changes" to federal vaccine policy, calling it an "assault on science public health and evidence-based medicine."

"This administration is an existential threat to vaccination in America, and those in charge are only just getting started," Richard Hughes IV, partner at Epstein Becker Green and lead counsel in the case, said in a statement.

"If left unchecked, Secretary Kennedy will accomplish his goal of ridding the United States of vaccines, which would unleash a wave of preventable harm on our nation's children."

Kennedy in June also fired all members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with his own appointees, including three who have spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccine, two of whom have served as witnesses in lawsuits against vaccine makers and one who served on the board of the nation's oldest anti-vaccine group.