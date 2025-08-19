Trending
Texas declares end of measles outbreak that sickened 762, killed 2

By Darryl Coote
A MMR vaccine information packet is seen at City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, Texas, on March 1, 2025. Texas health officials on Monday declared a West Texas measles outbreak over. File Photo by Annie Rice/EPA-EFE
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Texas health officials have announced the end of a measles outbreak that sickened more than 750 people and killed two unvaccinated school-aged children in West Texas since January.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the end of the outbreak Monday in a statement, saying it has been more than 42 days since a new case was reported in counties where there was ongoing transmission.

"DSHS will continue to monitor for new cases," it said.

Texas on Jan. 23 confirmed its first two cases of measles this year in Harris County, followed by two cases in Gaines County confirmed days later.

Related

The total number of people infected amid the outbreak was 762, with the vast majority being either unvaccinated against measles or having an unknown vaccination status. Only 21 of the cases had two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, and only 23 had received one dose of the two-dose regime.

Most of the infected were also school-aged children, with 225 under the age of 4 and 286 between the ages of 5 and 17.

The first death from measles was reported in the state on Feb. 26, with the second death announced on April 6.

More than half of the cases were reported in Gaines County, where state data shows that 17.62% of K-12 students were exempt from at least one vaccine, ranking it among the highest exemption rates in the state. Nearly half of all students at one school in the county had filed for conscientious exemptions, according to the state data.

Under Texas law, children may be exempt from mandatory vaccines for reasons of conscience, including religious beliefs.

Of all those infected amid the outbreak, 99 patients were hospitalized, Texas health officials said.

A measles outbreak is considered over when there have been no new cases for over 42 days, which is double the disease's maximum incubation period.

Texas health officials are warning that just because this outbreak is over does not mean the threat of measles no longer persists.

"Since there are ongoing outbreaks in North America and around the world, it is likely that there will be additional cases of measles this year in Texas," the state health services department said.

"Healthcare providers should continue to be vigilant and test for measles if their patient has symptoms compatible with the virus."

Measles is a highly infectious disease that is transmitted by direct contact with an infected person or by airborne spread.

The United States declared measles eradicated in 2000 following the absence of continuous spread of the disease over a 12-month period.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 1,356 cases reported so far this year are the most since 2,126 cases were reported in the country in 1992. It is also more than the 1,273 cases confirmed in 2019.

There were 285 cases reported in the United States last year.

The outbreak comes as vaccination rates have been dropping across the country.

The CDC states that countrywide, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination coverage among U.S. kindergartners has decreased from 95.2% during the 2019-2020 school year to 92.7% in the 2023-2024 school year.

A vaccination rate of 95% and above is when health officials say most people are protected through community immunity.

