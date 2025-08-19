Texas measles outbreak declared over after 700 infections, 2 deaths

The Texas Department of State Health Services said a measles outbreak in the state that sickened more than 700 people earlier this year is officially over. File Photo by Annie Rice/EPA

The measles outbreak in Texas that sickened more than 700 people earlier this year is officially over, state health officials said Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that no new cases have been reported for more than 42 days in areas where the disease had spread.

Health experts consider an outbreak finished after that amount of time, because it is twice the maximum incubation period for measles.

"DSHS will continue to monitor for new cases but will cease updating the interactive outbreak dashboard," the agency said in a statement.

Since the outbreak began in late January, 762 cases of measles were confirmed in Texas, most in children. Two unvaccinated children died from the infection.

"I want to highlight the tireless work of the public health professionals across the state who contributed to the containment of one of the most contagious viruses. We arrived at this point through a comprehensive outbreak response that included testing, vaccination, disease monitoring and educating the public about measles through awareness campaigns," DSHS Commissioner Dr. Jennifer Shuford said in the release.

"I also want to recognize the many health care professionals who identified and treated cases of a virus that most providers had never seen in person before this outbreak," she added.

Even though the Texas outbreak has ended, officials warned the threat isn't gone.

"Since there are ongoing outbreaks of measles in North America and around the world, it is likely that there will be additional cases of measles this year in Texas," the agency said.

Doctors are urged to keep watching for symptoms and to test for measles if patients show signs of the virus.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. In severe cases, it can cause pneumonia or brain infections that may lead to hearing loss, developmental delays and even death.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on measles.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.