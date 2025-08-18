Death toll from Legionnaires' outbreak in New York rises to four

New York health officials confirmed a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem has now caused four deaths and sickened 101 people. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem has now caused four deaths and sickened 101 people, New York City health officials confirmed.

The bacteria that cause the illness, called Legionella, were found in 12 cooling towers across 10 buildings, including NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

Cooling towers help regulate temperature in large buildings, but if they are not cleaned properly, bacteria can grow and spread through mist in the air.

"As of today, 11 of the 12 cooling towers in Central Harlem that tested positive for Legionella bacteria have completed remediation, and by tomorrow, all towers will have completed remediations," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Aug. 14. "New Yorkers should know the air is safe to breathe, and we are seeing declining numbers of new cases each day."

The New York City Department of Health also stressed that building plumbing systems are separate from cooling towers, meaning that tap water is safe to drink and use.

"This community outbreak is not related to a building's hot or cold water supply. Residents in these ZIP codes can continue to drink water, bathe, shower, cook, and use their air conditioner," the department said.

The city announced the outbreak on July 25. Since then, 11 cooling towers in the area tested positive for Legionella pneumophila, a strain of the bacteria.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said inspectors continue to work with building owners to ensure proper testing and cleaning, CNN reported.

"The good news is that new cases have begun to decline, which indicates that the sources of the bacteria have been contained," Morse told CNN. "New Yorkers who live or work in the identified ZIP codes and have flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible for timely diagnosis and treatment for the best chance at a good outcome."

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Symptoms can include: Cough, fever, headaches, muscles aches and shortness of breath.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics. Left untreated, it may lead to serious complications like lung failure or death.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 10% of people who get Legionnaires' die from it. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

