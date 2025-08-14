Trending
Health News
Aug. 14, 2025 / 3:57 PM

Researchers recommend scalp implants for epilepsy tracking

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Researchers from King's College London found an under-the-scalp implant can improve monitoring of a person's epilepsy, giving doctors data they need to improve control over seizures. File Photo by Katia Christodoulou/EPA
Researchers from King's College London found an under-the-scalp implant can improve monitoring of a person's epilepsy, giving doctors data they need to improve control over seizures. File Photo by Katia Christodoulou/EPA

An under-the-scalp implant can improve monitoring of a person's epilepsy, giving doctors data they need to improve control over seizures, a new pilot study says.

Epilepsy patients must now keep a diary to track their symptoms.

But these self-observations are only right about half the time, researchers found when they compared patients' diaries to tens of thousands of hours of brainwave data collected by an implant.

"A small tracker placed under the skin was able to detect seizures far more accurately than the participants themselves," senior researcher Mark Richardson, head of the School of Neuroscience at King's College London in the U.K., said in a news release.

Related

Symptom diaries are unreliable because people with epilepsy can experience seizures without realizing it, due to impairment of consciousness or memory loss, researchers said in background notes.

Patients might also misinterpret symptoms as seizures, when they are not.

But such data is needed to help dial in the medication people need to control their seizures, researchers said. About a third of people with epilepsy continue to have ongoing seizures despite being prescribed anti-seizure drugs.

"It is vital that people with treatment-resistant epilepsy are able to access the best possible care," Richardson said. "This is made significantly more challenging by the fact that clinicians must rely on patient reporting to establish when episodes have taken place."

For this study, researchers tested an AI-powered electroencephalography implant that can track brain wave data. It's about the size of a U.K. pound coin.

Placed under the scalp behind an ear, the implant is attached to a small wire leading to where seizures are expected to start in the patient's brain, researchers said.

The implant wirelessly communicates with an external recorder that collects the brainwave data, researchers said.

The research team implanted the device in 10 U.K. adults with treatment-resistant epilepsy and tracked their brain data for 15 months. The participants also kept a seizure diary and recorded their health using a wearable fitness tracker.

By the end, researchers had collected nearly 72,000 hours of real-world brainwave data, including 754 seizures, results show.

Researchers found the participants had correctly recorded just 48% of their seizures, when comparing their diaries to the collected brainwave data.

In addition, about a quarter (27%) of the episodes they'd recorded in their diaries weren't associated with actual seizure activity, researchers said.

The implant also was better at accurately tracking the specific type of seizure a person had experienced, compared to the patient's own recollections.

"The ability to monitor seizures in the real world, accurately collecting data on the type and timing that they occur will be an invaluable tool for clinicians moving forwards, and should hopefully have a big impact on how we approach the treatment of this life-threatening condition," lead researcher Dr. Pedro Viana said in a news release. He's a senior clinical research fellow and neurologist at King's College London.

However, researchers noted that the device needs to be tested in larger groups of people before it can be put on the market.

"While this is an important step forwards, it's now vital that we conduct larger trials to further validate this technology, with a view to hopefully making this available to everyone in need," Viana said.

The new study appears in the journal Epilepsia, and was funded by the Epilepsy Foundation of America.

More information

The Epilepsy Foundation has more on epilepsy.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Recall issued for Wegman's cheese products due to listeria fears
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Recall issued for Wegman's cheese products due to listeria fears
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert warning of a recall of several Wegman's cheese products due to the risk of listeria contamination.
Trial shows promise for new bloodborne staph infection treatment
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Trial shows promise for new bloodborne staph infection treatment
A new way to battle bloodborne staph infections could help save lives while combating the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a new clinical trial found.
Combat sports athletes from poor neighborhoods face greater brain risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Combat sports athletes from poor neighborhoods face greater brain risk
Participants in combat sports who grew up in poor neighborhoods might be more likely to suffer brain changes associated with degenerative brain disease.
Travel-related chikungunya cases in England climb nearly three-fold
Health News // 11 hours ago
Travel-related chikungunya cases in England climb nearly three-fold
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The number of travel-related cases of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral infection, has nearly tripled in England during the first six months of the year compared to the same period last year.
New study highlights inconsistencies in defining long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
New study highlights inconsistencies in defining long COVID
The medical field still lacks a clear answer as to what constitutes long COVID, despite hundreds of published studies and millions of sufferers worldwide.
Study: Dollar store foods aren't doing harm to Americans' diets
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Dollar store foods aren't doing harm to Americans' diets
Foods sold in discount stores don't appear to be doing harm to Americans' diets, researchers reported in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Researchers say changes in stride can ease arthritis pain
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers say changes in stride can ease arthritis pain
Slightly altering your stride while walking could considerably ease pain caused by wear-and-tear knee arthritis, New York University researchers said.
NIH study links cigarette cessation with drug, alcohol addiction recovery
Health News // 1 day ago
NIH study links cigarette cessation with drug, alcohol addiction recovery
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new federal study is linking the ability to quit smoking with longer-term success from the grip of drug or alcohol addiction, as well.
Trained AI can detect larynx cancer by listening to voice
Health News // 1 day ago
Trained AI can detect larynx cancer by listening to voice
Oregon Health & Science University said a trained AI program can detect cancer of a larynx by picking up the distinct differences in male patients' voices.
Study: Store-bought coffee has some contaminants but remains safe
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Store-bought coffee has some contaminants but remains safe
The Clean Label Project tested store-bought coffee and found it is mostly free of harmful levels of toxins and contaminants, but there's room for improvement.

Trending Stories

Study: Dollar store foods aren't doing harm to Americans' diets
Study: Dollar store foods aren't doing harm to Americans' diets
Researchers say changes in stride can ease arthritis pain
Researchers say changes in stride can ease arthritis pain
Travel-related chikungunya cases in England climb nearly three-fold
Travel-related chikungunya cases in England climb nearly three-fold
NIH study links cigarette cessation with drug, alcohol addiction recovery
NIH study links cigarette cessation with drug, alcohol addiction recovery
New study highlights inconsistencies in defining long COVID
New study highlights inconsistencies in defining long COVID

Follow Us