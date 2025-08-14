Recall issued for Wegman's cheese products due to listeria fears

Several Wegman's cheese products are being recalled due to the risk of listeria contamination. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Wegmans is recalling several cheese products, including its medium camembert, because they may be contaminated with listeria, which can cause serious illness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Wednesday. The recalled products were sold between July 1 and Tuesday at Wegmans locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The recalled items include:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, 8.8 oz.

UPC: 77890-53515

Best-by dates: 7/26/25, 8/12/25, 8/19/25

Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, 1 lb.

UPC: 2-77100-00000-0

Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 oz.

UPC: 2-77297-00000-0

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, 13 oz.

UPC: 2-77645-00000-3

So far, no illnesses have been reported to Wegmans or its supplier, but the FDA urges customers not to eat the recalled products. They can be returned to any Wegmans store for a full refund.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious illness. The FDA says symptoms of infection can include high fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, stiffness and more.

Pregnant people, newborns, older adults and those with weak immune systems are most at risk. In serious cases, listeria can lead to death.

If you have eaten one of the recalled products and develop symptoms, the FDA advises contacting your doctor right away.

