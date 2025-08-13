Trending
Health News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 4:19 PM

New study highlights inconsistencies in defining long COVID

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
The medical field still lacks a clear answer as to what constitutes long COVID, despite hundreds of published studies and millions of sufferers worldwide, a new study says. File Photo by Shou Sheng/EPA
The medical field still lacks a clear answer as to what constitutes long COVID, despite hundreds of published studies and millions of sufferers worldwide, a new study says. File Photo by Shou Sheng/EPA

Do you suspect you have long COVID, but aren't sure?

The answer you get will largely hinge on whom you ask, a new study says.

The medical field still lacks a clear answer as to what constitutes long COVID, despite hundreds of published studies and millions of sufferers worldwide, researchers reported Tuesday in JAMA Network Open.

The definition of long COVID varies so widely that the percentage of people identified as having the ailment can differ dramatically, making it harder to properly diagnose and treat patients, researchers said.

Related

"The findings highlight the need for a standard definition for long COVID," lead researcher Lauren Wisk, an assistant professor of medicine at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, said in a news release.

A number of major organizations like the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have advanced their own definitions for long COVID, but none has stuck and all feature some flaws, researchers said in background notes.

For example, the National Academies' definition, released in 2024, is extremely broad and does not require lab confirmation that a person actually had an initial COVID-19 infection, researchers said.

For the study, researchers applied five published long COVID definitions from previous studies to a group of more than 4,500 COVID patients being tracked as part of an ongoing research project. The prior studies took place in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, Sweden and Puerto Rico.

The five definitions differed by symptom duration, ranging from four weeks to six months, researchers said. The definition also varied by the number of potential symptoms, from nine to as many as 44.

The percentage of patients with long COVID varied from 15% to 42%, depending on which definition had been used, results showed.

These differences can lead doctors to miss legitimate long COVID cases while misdiagnosing others who actually don't have the syndrome, said senior researcher Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor at David Geffen School of Medicine.

"Without a shared definition, we risk mislabeling patients and misguiding care," she said in a news release. "This is more than an academic debate -- it affects real people."

These differences are also hampering medicine's ability to figure out long COVID, Wisk said.

"If every study on long COVID uses a different definition for identifying who has it, the scientific conclusions become harder to compare across studies and may lead to delays in our understanding of it," she said.

"In the absence of an objective measure, like a blood test, or a uniform standard for measuring long COVID, researchers and clinicians will need to decide which definition is best suited for their scientific question and be more transparent about the potential limitations of using a more versus less restrictive definition," Wisk added.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on long COVID.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Dollar store foods aren't doing harm to Americans' diets
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Dollar store foods aren't doing harm to Americans' diets
Foods sold in discount stores don't appear to be doing harm to Americans' diets, researchers reported in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Researchers say changes in stride can ease arthritis pain
Health News // 1 hour ago
Researchers say changes in stride can ease arthritis pain
Slightly altering your stride while walking could considerably ease pain caused by wear-and-tear knee arthritis, New York University researchers said.
NIH study links cigarette cessation with drug, alcohol addiction recovery
Health News // 1 hour ago
NIH study links cigarette cessation with drug, alcohol addiction recovery
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new federal study is linking the ability to quit smoking with longer-term success from the grip of drug or alcohol addiction, as well.
Trained AI can detect larynx cancer by listening to voice
Health News // 1 hour ago
Trained AI can detect larynx cancer by listening to voice
Oregon Health & Science University said a trained AI program can detect cancer of a larynx by picking up the distinct differences in male patients' voices.
Study: Store-bought coffee has some contaminants but remains safe
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Store-bought coffee has some contaminants but remains safe
The Clean Label Project tested store-bought coffee and found it is mostly free of harmful levels of toxins and contaminants, but there's room for improvement.
First drug to treat bronchiectasis lung condition approved by FDA
Health News // 6 hours ago
First drug to treat bronchiectasis lung condition approved by FDA
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Insmed's daily bronchiectasis pill, brensocatib, which will be sold under the brand name Brinsupri.
Clinical trial shows promise for new pancreatic cancer vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
Clinical trial shows promise for new pancreatic cancer vaccine
A new vaccine aimed at a common cancer gene mutation could help stop aggressive pancreatic cancers from coming back, a small UCLA clinical trial suggests.
Legionnaires' outbreak in New York grows to 90 cases, 3 deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Legionnaires' outbreak in New York grows to 90 cases, 3 deaths
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York's Central Harlem neighborhood has now sickened 90 people and caused three deaths, health officials said Tuesday.
Study: AI programs might help ER overcrowding in hospitals
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: AI programs might help ER overcrowding in hospitals
Artificial intelligence programs can help doctors and nurses predict hours earlier which ER patients will likely require hospital admission, a new study says.
Researchers suggest conch shell blowing as sleep apnea treatment
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers suggest conch shell blowing as sleep apnea treatment
Regularly blowing through a conch shell for six months significantly improved sleep among a small group of people with sleep apnea, researchers in India found.

Trending Stories

Study: AI programs might help ER overcrowding in hospitals
Study: AI programs might help ER overcrowding in hospitals
Clinical trial shows promise for new pancreatic cancer vaccine
Clinical trial shows promise for new pancreatic cancer vaccine
Researchers suggest conch shell blowing as sleep apnea treatment
Researchers suggest conch shell blowing as sleep apnea treatment
Legionnaires' outbreak in New York grows to 90 cases, 3 deaths
Legionnaires' outbreak in New York grows to 90 cases, 3 deaths
Study: Store-bought coffee has some contaminants but remains safe
Study: Store-bought coffee has some contaminants but remains safe

Follow Us