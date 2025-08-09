Health News
Aug. 9, 2025 / 7:31 PM

Trump might hasten marijuana reclassification

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Donald Trump is weighing potential changes to federal marijuana laws after meeting with cannabis-industry investors and others during an August 1 fundraiser in Bedminster, N.J. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
President Donald Trump is weighing potential changes to federal marijuana laws after meeting with cannabis-industry investors and others during an August 1 fundraiser in Bedminster, N.J. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump might hasten the pace of change regarding marijuana in the eyes of the federal government and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Trump suggested he is considering making changes to federal regulations regarding marijuana while hosting a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., on Aug. 1, according to CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

Many of those who attended the $1 million-a-plate affair are invested in legal marijuana enterprises and support legalization efforts at the federal level and discussed possible changes in federal marijuana laws.

Trump listened to their concerns of those who want the president to continue the Biden administration's effort to reclassify marijuana as a Class III substance with known medical benefits.

Related

Its current classification under the Controlled Substances Act places marijuana alongside potentially deadly and highly addictive drugs, including heroin and LSD.

A White House official affirmed the president is considering changing the federal government's classification of marijuana as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs with no known medical use and that have a high potential for abuse.

"The only interest guiding the president's policy decision is what is in the best interest of the American people," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told CNN in a prepared statement.

Although marijuana remains a Class I drug and is outlawed by federal law, it's legal on some level in the vast majority of U.S. states.

Forty states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories have medical marijuana laws that enable adults to obtain prescriptions for cannabis from medical doctors,

Among those states, 24 have legalized recreational use of marijuana, along with the nation's capital.

Voters in Trump's home state of Florida on Nov. 5 voted down a ballot initiative that would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana.

Trump had expressed his support for the ballot initiative, though.

During the president's first administration, the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp-derived cannabis products from the DEA's Class I schedule, which enabled the development of CBD-based medicines.

Latest Headlines

Initial results show promise for Eli Lilly's new weight loss drug
Health News // 1 day ago
Initial results show promise for Eli Lilly's new weight loss drug
Orforglipron, the new weight loss pill manufactured by Eli Lilly, helped patients in a recent study lose a significant amount of weight, the company said.
Researchers: Small traces of lithium may help prevent Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Small traces of lithium may help prevent Alzheimer's
Tiny amounts of lithium -- a natural metal -- may help protect the brain from Alzheimer's disease and other effects of aging, new Harvard research shows.
Researchers link hundreds of deaths to California wildfires
Health News // 2 days ago
Researchers link hundreds of deaths to California wildfires
Wildfires that tore through Los Angeles early this year may have caused hundreds more deaths than official reports show, Boston University researchers suggest.
Pistachios, Dubai Chocolate linked to Canadian salmonella outbreak
Health News // 2 days ago
Pistachios, Dubai Chocolate linked to Canadian salmonella outbreak
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- An ongoing outbreak of Salmonella in Canada is linked to pistachios, including those found in Dubai chocolate. Health officials recalled brands of the nuts.
FDA launches program to encourage American drug manufacturing
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA launches program to encourage American drug manufacturing
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday it is launching "FDA PreCheck" in order to help construct drug manufacturing sites in the United States.
Standing up more times a day associated with heart health in seniors
Health News // 2 days ago
Standing up more times a day associated with heart health in seniors
A University of California-San Diego study says older women who stand up more times a day have better heart health than their more sedentary contemporaries.
UCLA study recommends mailing stool test kits for cancer screening
Health News // 2 days ago
UCLA study recommends mailing stool test kits for cancer screening
Automatically mailing a stool test kit to people's homes might be the best way to boost colon cancer screening among younger adults, a new study says.
CDC: Young Americans get 62% of calories from ultra-processed foods
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Young Americans get 62% of calories from ultra-processed foods
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control reported that American children between the ages 1-18 receive nearly 62% of their calories from ultra-processed foods.
French fries, but not mashed potatoes, linked to type 2 diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
French fries, but not mashed potatoes, linked to type 2 diabetes
ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 6 (UPI) -- French fries, but not mashed, baked or boiled potatoes, were linked to type 2 diabetes in a new study whose authors say food preparation makes a difference.
CPAP usage for sleep apnea might increase heart health risks
Health News // 3 days ago
CPAP usage for sleep apnea might increase heart health risks
New research indicates sleep apnea patients who use CPAP machines might face increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other heart-related health conditions.

Trending Stories

Researchers: Small traces of lithium may help prevent Alzheimer's
Researchers: Small traces of lithium may help prevent Alzheimer's
Pistachios, Dubai Chocolate linked to Canadian salmonella outbreak
Pistachios, Dubai Chocolate linked to Canadian salmonella outbreak
FDA launches program to encourage American drug manufacturing
FDA launches program to encourage American drug manufacturing
Initial results show promise for Eli Lilly's new weight loss drug
Initial results show promise for Eli Lilly's new weight loss drug
CPAP usage for sleep apnea might increase heart health risks
CPAP usage for sleep apnea might increase heart health risks

Follow Us