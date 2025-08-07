Trending
Aug. 7, 2025 / 3:34 PM

Pistachios, Dubai Chocolate linked to Canadian salmonella outbreak

By Lisa Hornung
The symptoms of salmonella (pictured under a microscope), typically appear six to 72 hours after exposure. File Image by Alissa Eckert, James Archer/CDC
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- An ongoing outbreak of salmonella in Canada has been linked to pistachios, including those found in some Dubai Chocolate.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the recall of certain pistachio brands and products that contain pistachios. The Public Health Agency of Canada followed up with a notice about an outbreak of salmonella.

The brands recalled are:

Dubai Chocolate is a popular brand that got lots of attention on Instagram and TikTok in 2024.

"While no illnesses have been reported from this specific chocolate, the product contains pistachios that could be linked to the outbreak," the CFIA said.

As of Wednesday, there were 52 confirmed patients: 39 in Quebec, nine in Ontario, three in British Columbia and one in Manitoba, according to Public Health Canada. Nine of the patients have been hospitalized. The patients range in age from 2- to 89-years-old. People became sick between early March and mid-July, Food Safety News reported.

The PHAC is investigating two strains of the bacteria, Salmonella Havana and Salmonella Mbandaka, that have been identified in the national outbreak. Officials said the actual number of cases may be much higher due to underreporting, the Economic Times reported.

Salmonella symptoms typically appear six to 72 hours after exposure. They include fever, chills, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. Healthy people usually recover without treatment, but infants, seniors, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe complications.

The CFIA said anyone who bought the recalled chocolate should throw it out or return it to where they bought it. Anyone who believes they may have become ill after eating the product should seek medical attention.

Gulf News clarified that the name of the chocolate does not indicate that the pistachios or the final product were sourced from Dubai or the UAE. The country of origin has not been released.

