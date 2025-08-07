Researchers link hundreds of deaths to California wildfires

Boston University researchers said the wildfires that tore through Los Angeles early this year may have caused hundreds more deaths than official reports show. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA

Wildfires that tore through Los Angeles early this year may have caused hundreds more deaths than official reports show, new research suggests.

While the fires were said to have taken 31 lives, a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association estimates that about 440 more deaths may be linked to the disaster.

Researchers looked at death rates in L.A. County between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, 2025, when the Palisades and Eaton fires tore through the region.

That's a large jump from what would normally be expected during that time of year, based on past data.

These results put "the real burden far above the official toll," lead author Andrew Stokes, an associate professor of global health at Boston University, said in an interview with CBS News.

The extra deaths may owe to exposure to wildfire smoke, which can worsen lung or heart problems, as well as delays in medical care during the crisis, the researchers said.

"As we all know, the wildfire smoke contains many toxic substances and particles," Stokes said. "So those who were on the front lines, as well as affected communities, were exposed to many things that could increase their risk for disease later on."

This study used some early data and did not include deaths after Feb. 1, so researchers say future studies will need to examine the longer-term effects of the disaster.

"Prior research of other natural disasters and wildfires has established a 'long tail' of these disasters," Stokes said.

More studies will be needed "to understand increased risk of cancer, respiratory conditions and other diseases as time passes," he added.

The JAMA Network also published two studies on Wednesday about the August 2023 wildfires on Maui, Hawaii.

In one study of more than 1,000 people, researchers found high rates of blood pressure and lung problems as well as depressive symptoms: 63% of participants had high blood pressure; 50% reported signs of depression; and about 22% showed signs of reduced lung function.

People who lived within the fire zone had worse lung function compared to those who lived outside it.

While social support was shown to help with mental health, it didn't seem to protect against physical problems like lung damage, the study noted.

"As climate-driven disasters intensify, proactive strategies to monitor and mitigate their long-term health effects will be essential to protect vulnerable populations and enhance resilience," the authors explained.

Another study looked at suicides and drug overdoses before and after the Maui fires. Researchers found a 97% jump in suicide and overdose deaths in Maui during August 2023 - the same month the fires hit. Hawaii as a whole saw a 46% increase that month.

Researchers said this shows the need to quickly launch suicide and overdose prevention efforts during and after natural disasters, not just in hard-hit areas but in nearby regions as well.

More information

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has more on the affects of wildfires on human health.

