Aug. 6, 2025 / 3:18 PM

Death toll from New York Legionnaires' disease outbreak rises to 3

By I. Edwards, HealthDay Reporter
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York City has infected 67 people and caused three deaths. File Photo by Shou Sheng/EPA
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York City has infected 67 people and caused three deaths, health officials say.

The cases have been reported in Central Harlem. Officials believe the source of the outbreak is cooling towers on nearby buildings, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Cooling towers are large rooftop devices that release mist into the air to help cool buildings. But if the water inside the tower becomes too warm or isn't disinfected properly, bacteria called Legionella can grow. People can get sick when they inhale this contaminated mist.

The disease does not spread from person to person.

Related

The city announced the outbreak on July 25. Since then, 11 cooling towers in the area tested positive for Legionella pneumophila, a strain of the bacteria. Those towers have now been remediated, the officials said.

"Anyone in these Zip codes with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said in a news release.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Symptoms can include: Cough, fever, headaches, muscles aches and shortness of breath.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics. Left untreated, it may lead to serious complications like lung failure or death, the CDC explains.

Each year, around 6,000 cases are reported in the United States, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. But health officials suspect the true number is higher, because it can be hard to tell Legionnaires' apart from other types of pneumonia.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on symptoms and causes of Legionnaires' disease.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

