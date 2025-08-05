Trending
Health News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 1:03 PM

Study: Diets low on processed foods more effective for weight loss

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
Share with X
A University College London study suggests weight loss diets are more effective when they eschew ultra-processed foods for minimally-processed sustenance. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
A University College London study suggests weight loss diets are more effective when they eschew ultra-processed foods for minimally-processed sustenance. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Want to drop some pounds? Drop the ultra-processed foods, a new study says.

People lost twice as much weight on a diet with minimally processed foods compared to one with ultra-processed products, even though both diets were nutritionally matched, researchers reported Aug. 4 in the journal Nature Medicine.

"The global food system at the moment drives diet-related poor health and obesity, particularly because of the wide availability of cheap, unhealthy food," researcher Chris van Tulleken, an associate professor with the University College London, said in a news release.

"This study highlights the importance of ultra-processing in driving health outcomes in addition to the role of nutrients like fat, salt and sugar," van Tulleken said.

Related

Ultra-processed foods are made mostly from substances extracted from whole foods, like saturated fats, starches and added sugars.

They also contain a wide variety of additives to make them more tasty, attractive and shelf-stable, including colors, emulsifiers, flavors and stabilizers.

Examples include packaged baked goods, sugary cereals, frozen pizza, instant soups and deli cold cuts.

For this study, researchers recruited 55 adults to take turns eating a diet of minimally processed or ultra-processed eats.

For eight weeks, participants ate minimally processed meals like oatmeal or homemade spaghetti Bolognese.

Then for another eight weeks, they munched on ultra-processed food like breakfast oat bars or ready-to-eat packaged lasagna.

Meals were delivered to the participants' homes, and they were told to eat as much or as little as they wanted. The people were provided more food than they needed, and not told to limit their intake.

Both types of diets were nutritionally matched in accordance with U.K. guidelines on a healthy, balanced diet, researchers said. They included recommended levels of saturated fat, protein, carbs, salt, fiber and fruits and veggies.

But results show that people lost about 2% of their body weight when eating minimally processed foods, compared with only 1% on the ultra-processed diet.

"Though a 2% reduction may not seem very big, that is only over eight weeks and without people trying to actively reduce their intake," said lead researcher Samuel Dicken, a research fellow at the University College London Center for Obesity Research.

"If we scaled these results up over the course of a year, we'd expect to see a 13% weight reduction in men and a 9% reduction in women on the minimally processed diet, but only a 4% weight reduction in men and 5% in women after the ultra-processed diet," Dicken said in a news release. "Over time this would start to become a big difference."

The observed weight loss corresponded to the average amount of calories people ate on either diet, researchers said.

Participants had a daily 290-calorie deficit on the minimally processed diet, but only a 120-calorie deficit when eating ultra-processed foods. Ultra-processed foods tend to be calorie-dense, so people are more likely to take in more energy even if they eat smaller portions.

People eating a minimally processed diet also had a twofold greater improvement in their overall control over food cravings, compared to when they ate ultra-processed foods, researchers found.

That included a fourfold greater improvement in resisting cravings for savory foods, and a nearly twofold greater improvement in resisting their favorite foods, results show.

"The best advice to people would be to stick as closely to nutritional guidelines as they can by moderating overall energy intake, limiting intake of salt, sugar and saturated fat, and prioritizing high-fiber foods such as fruits, vegetables, pulses and nuts," senior researcher Dr. Rachel Batterham, an honorary professor with the University College London Center for Obesity Research, said in a news release. (Pulses include beans, lentils, dried peas and the like.)

"Choosing less processed options such as whole foods and cooking from scratch, rather than ultra-processed, packaged foods or ready meals, is likely to offer additional benefits in terms of body weight, body composition and overall health," Batterham added.

More information

Stanford Medicine has more on ultra-processed foods.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study suggests more effective treatment for binge eating than CBT
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Study suggests more effective treatment for binge eating than CBT
A new study suggests a method known as "regulation of cues" could be more effective than cognitive behavioral therapy in treating binge eating disorder.
Trump administration moves to end all abortions at VA hospitals
Health News // 50 minutes ago
Trump administration moves to end all abortions at VA hospitals
The Trump administration is aiming to stop Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals from performing abortions, even when the mother's life is at risk.
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk
Health officials in Florida are warning consumers about the dangers of drinking raw milk after 21 people got sick from products linked to a single farm.
Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- People with multiple sclerosis, or MS, begin experiencing new health issues up to 15 years before the classic signs of the illness appear, new research shows.
Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Health News // 1 day ago
Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Findings from a study in mice suggest that using a common artificial sweetener, sucralose, could hamper certain immunotherapy treatments in cancer patients.
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A group of scientists has confirmed the efficacy of a new oral anti-viral treatment, called CP-COV03 or Xafty, against COVID-19 after a clinical trial.
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Health News // 2 days ago
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Kids and teens across America are increasingly getting high on nitrous oxide, better known as "laughing gas," to get high. Too often, it's ending in tragedy.
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Health News // 4 days ago
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vaccination rates among U.S. kindergarten students decreased during the 2024-2025 school year, according to federal data released Thursday.
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
Health News // 4 days ago
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
A single shot of gene therapy given to newborn monkeys appears to shield them from HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, for at least three years.
High Noon recalls vodka seltzer cans mislabeled as energy drinks
Health News // 4 days ago
High Noon recalls vodka seltzer cans mislabeled as energy drinks
High Noon is recalling some of its vodka seltzer packs after finding that a few cans were incorrectly labeled as non-alcoholic energy drinks.

Trending Stories

Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk

Follow Us