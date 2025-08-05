Trending
Health News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 10:06 PM

CDC issues warning as China fights chikungunya virus in Guangdong

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
An effort is underway in southern China's Guangdong Province to eradicate the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus. File Photo UPI/Stephen Shaver
1 of 3 | An effort is underway in southern China's Guangdong Province to eradicate the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus. File Photo UPI/Stephen Shaver | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. health officials are warning travelers headed to southern China of an outbreak of chikungunya, a disease spread by mosquitos that has spurred a forceful local response.

The outbreak has occurred in China's Guangdong Province on the country's southern coast, with most of the cases being reported in the city of Foshan, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory posted Friday.

Fever and joint pain are the most common symptoms of the disease. While most people recover within a week, joint pain can linger for months to years in acute cases, and medically vulnerable people are at greater risk of developing more serious symptoms, the advisory states.

The outbreak has prompted Guangdong provincial authorities to launch a "patriotic health campaign" of "clearing water and killing mosquitoes and building a healthy home together." Authorities are calling on households across the country to drain coffee makers, while turning over pots and cans in an effort to eliminate all stagnant water.

Related

Since July, more than 7,000 cases have been reported in the province, and in Foshan, patients must remain in the hospital until they test negative or have stayed for a week, reports the BBC. At least a dozen other cities in the region have reported infections, including nearby Hong Kong, reports the news outlet.

People purchasing medications to treat chikungunya in Foshan have had to register personal information, reports the South China Morning Post. The virus is not common in China, and the BBC reports that some social media posts have compared the government's response to that of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was criticized as heavy-handed.

However, there have been no severe or fatal cases reported and infections are declining, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Travelers can prevent chikungunya infections by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, as well as staying indoors in places with air conditioning or screened windows and doors, according to the CDC advisory.

Two chikungunya vaccines are approved for use in the United States, and the CDC advises vaccination for travelers who plan to visit an area with an outbreak. The CDC advises pregnant women to avoid areas with outbreaks.

Latest Headlines

Study suggests more effective treatment for binge eating than CBT
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study suggests more effective treatment for binge eating than CBT
A new study suggests a method known as "regulation of cues" could be more effective than cognitive behavioral therapy in treating binge eating disorder.
Study: Diets low on processed foods more effective for weight loss
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Diets low on processed foods more effective for weight loss
A new study for University College London researchers suggests weight loss diets are more effective when they avoid consumption of ultra-processed foods.
Trump administration moves to end all abortions at VA hospitals
Health News // 9 hours ago
Trump administration moves to end all abortions at VA hospitals
The Trump administration is aiming to stop Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals from performing abortions, even when the mother's life is at risk.
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk
Health News // 10 hours ago
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk
Health officials in Florida are warning consumers about the dangers of drinking raw milk after 21 people got sick from products linked to a single farm.
Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- People with multiple sclerosis, or MS, begin experiencing new health issues up to 15 years before the classic signs of the illness appear, new research shows.
Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Health News // 1 day ago
Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Findings from a study in mice suggest that using a common artificial sweetener, sucralose, could hamper certain immunotherapy treatments in cancer patients.
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A group of scientists has confirmed the efficacy of a new oral anti-viral treatment, called CP-COV03 or Xafty, against COVID-19 after a clinical trial.
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Health News // 3 days ago
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Kids and teens across America are increasingly getting high on nitrous oxide, better known as "laughing gas," to get high. Too often, it's ending in tragedy.
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Health News // 4 days ago
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vaccination rates among U.S. kindergarten students decreased during the 2024-2025 school year, according to federal data released Thursday.
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
Health News // 5 days ago
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
A single shot of gene therapy given to newborn monkeys appears to shield them from HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, for at least three years.

Trending Stories

Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Study suggests more effective treatment for binge eating than CBT
Study suggests more effective treatment for binge eating than CBT
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk
Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk
Study: Diets low on processed foods more effective for weight loss
Study: Diets low on processed foods more effective for weight loss

Follow Us