CDC issues warning as China fights chikungunya virus in Guangdong

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. health officials are warning travelers headed to southern China of an outbreak of chikungunya, a disease spread by mosquitos that has spurred a forceful local response.

The outbreak has occurred in China's Guangdong Province on the country's southern coast, with most of the cases being reported in the city of Foshan, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory posted Friday.

Fever and joint pain are the most common symptoms of the disease. While most people recover within a week, joint pain can linger for months to years in acute cases, and medically vulnerable people are at greater risk of developing more serious symptoms, the advisory states.

The outbreak has prompted Guangdong provincial authorities to launch a "patriotic health campaign" of "clearing water and killing mosquitoes and building a healthy home together." Authorities are calling on households across the country to drain coffee makers, while turning over pots and cans in an effort to eliminate all stagnant water.

Since July, more than 7,000 cases have been reported in the province, and in Foshan, patients must remain in the hospital until they test negative or have stayed for a week, reports the BBC. At least a dozen other cities in the region have reported infections, including nearby Hong Kong, reports the news outlet.

People purchasing medications to treat chikungunya in Foshan have had to register personal information, reports the South China Morning Post. The virus is not common in China, and the BBC reports that some social media posts have compared the government's response to that of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was criticized as heavy-handed.

However, there have been no severe or fatal cases reported and infections are declining, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Travelers can prevent chikungunya infections by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, as well as staying indoors in places with air conditioning or screened windows and doors, according to the CDC advisory.

Two chikungunya vaccines are approved for use in the United States, and the CDC advises vaccination for travelers who plan to visit an area with an outbreak. The CDC advises pregnant women to avoid areas with outbreaks.