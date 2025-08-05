Trending
Health News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 12:41 PM

Florida health officials link 21 illness incidents to raw milk

By I. Edwards, HealthDay Reporter
The Florida Department of Health issued a warning to residents about the dangers of drinking raw milk after 21 illnesses were linked to products from a single farm. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Florida Department of Health issued a warning to residents about the dangers of drinking raw milk after 21 illnesses were linked to products from a single farm. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Health officials in Florida are warning folks about the dangers of drinking raw milk after 21 people got sick from products linked to a single farm.

The Florida Department of Health said six of the sickened individuals are children under age 10. Seven people were hospitalized, and two developed serious complications.

"Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases," the department said in a statement.

While the name of the farm has not been released, officials said the raw milk was sold in Northeast and Central Florida.

In Florida, it's illegal to sell raw milk for people to drink, but it can be sold if labeled as pet food.

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized, a process that heats milk to kill harmful bacteria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that raw milk can harbor dangerous bacteria like E. coli, campylobacter, listeria and salmonella.

These germs can cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and more serious problems like kidney failure.

In fact, the FDA reports that since 1987, 143 outbreaks have been linked to raw milk or raw milk products. Some led to miscarriages, stillbirths, kidney failure and even death.

Pasteurization is required by federal law for milk sold across state lines. Many states also ban or limit the sale of raw milk in general.

In an earlier interview with CBS News, raw milk advocate Mark McAfee claimed that raw milk contains "bioactives" that boost the immune system. He sells his products in California, where raw milk is legal.

The CDC disagrees with these claims.

"Pasteurized milk offers the same nutritional benefits without the risks of raw milk consumption," it says. "Since the early 1900s, pasteurization has greatly reduced milk-borne illnesses."

In a statement, Florida officials said: "Many people consume raw milk safely. However, raw milk can contain disease-causing bacteria." Risks depend on how the milk is handled and where it comes from.

"Floridians should be aware of potential risks associated with consumption, which may vary depending on the source of milk," the statement said. "The producer's handling of raw milk and milking procedures are vital in prevention of contamination."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on consuming raw milk.

