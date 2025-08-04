Trending
Health News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 1:06 PM

Multiple sclerosis could affect health years before classic symptoms

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Share with X
New research from Canada's University of British Columbia found patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis started to experience new health issues up to 15 years before showing the classic symptoms of the condition. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay
New research from Canada's University of British Columbia found patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis started to experience new health issues up to 15 years before showing the classic symptoms of the condition. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- People with multiple sclerosis, or MS, begin experiencing new health issues up to 15 years before the classic signs of the illness appear, Canadian research shows.

"MS can be difficult to recognize as many of the earliest signs -- like fatigue, headache, pain and mental health concerns -- can be quite general and easily mistaken for other conditions," study senior author Helen Tremlett noted.

"Our findings dramatically shift the timeline for when these early warning signs are thought to begin, potentially opening the door to opportunities for earlier detection and intervention," said Tremlett, a professor of neurology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

Her team published its findings Friday in JAMA Network Open.

Related

MS is an autoimmune illness in which the body's immune system goes awry, attacking the protective myelin sheath that surrounds nerves within the brain and along the spinal cord.

Communication breaks down between the brain and the body, leading to progressive disability.

The new study that suggests MS may begin more than a decade before a clinical diagnosis.

Tremlett's group combed through British Columbia health data for 12,000 people with or without MS. Records went back as far as 25 years prior to an MS patient's diagnosis.

That's far longer than the five to 10 years covered in earlier studies looking at disease onset.

The main findings:

Fifteen years before the onset of classic MS symptoms, there was a noticeable uptick in patient visits to their general practitioner, or in visits to specialists for issues like fatigue, pain and dizziness, as well as mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Twelve years before symptom onset, visits to psychiatrists began to rise.

Eight to nine years before, visits to neurologists and eye specialists rose, perhaps linked to issues such as blurred vision or eye pain.

Three to five years before, researchers noted a rise in visits to emergency departments and/or radiology facilities.

One year before, visits peaked for a wide range of different physician types, such as neurologists, radiologists and emergency doctors.

"These patterns suggest that MS has a long and complex prodromal phase -- where something is happening beneath the surface but hasn't yet declared itself as MS," said study first author Dr. Marta Ruiz-Algueró, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC.

"We're only now starting to understand what these early warning signs are, with mental health-related issues appearing to be among the earliest indicators," she added in a news release.

The researchers stressed that the early issues that drove MS patients to seek out care can be caused by a myriad of health conditions. Simply experiencing these conditions does not mean a person will go on to develop MS.

Nevertheless, "By identifying these earlier red flags, we may eventually be able to intervene sooner -- whether that's through monitoring, support or preventive strategies," Tremlett said a university news release. "It opens new avenues for research into early biomarkers, lifestyle factors and other potential triggers that may be at play during this previously overlooked phase of the disease."

More information

Find out more about multiple sclerosis at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Artificial sweetener sucralose may disrupt cancer treatment
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Findings from a study in mice suggest that using a common artificial sweetener, sucralose, could hamper certain immunotherapy treatments in cancer patients.
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Health News // 3 hours ago
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A group of scientists has confirmed the efficacy of a new oral anti-viral treatment, called CP-COV03 or Xafty, against COVID-19 after a clinical trial.
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Health News // 1 day ago
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Kids and teens across America are increasingly getting high on nitrous oxide, better known as "laughing gas," to get high. Too often, it's ending in tragedy.
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Health News // 3 days ago
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vaccination rates among U.S. kindergarten students decreased during the 2024-2025 school year, according to federal data released Thursday.
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
Health News // 3 days ago
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
A single shot of gene therapy given to newborn monkeys appears to shield them from HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, for at least three years.
High Noon recalls vodka seltzer cans mislabeled as energy drinks
Health News // 3 days ago
High Noon recalls vodka seltzer cans mislabeled as energy drinks
High Noon is recalling some of its vodka seltzer packs after finding that a few cans were incorrectly labeled as non-alcoholic energy drinks.
You might inhale 68,000 microplastics per day
Health News // 3 days ago
You might inhale 68,000 microplastics per day
July 31 (UPI) -- Scientists say average people may be inhaling microscopic, lung-penetrating plastic particles at a rate that's 100 times previously assumed: 68,000 per day.
Your heart could be aging faster than you are
Health News // 3 days ago
Your heart could be aging faster than you are
July 31 (UPI) -- Researchers who have developed a new "heart age" calculator say many Americans have unhealthy hearts that are physiologically older than chronological age.
Larger statin dosages urged for many with cholesterol, heart risks
Health News // 4 days ago
Larger statin dosages urged for many with cholesterol, heart risks
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 31 (UPI) -- A top U.S. cardiologist says doctors are "underdosing" high-potency statins to patients who have high levels of "bad" cholesterol even as their numbers soar.
1 dead, 22 sickened by Harlem Legionnaires' disease cluster
Health News // 4 days ago
1 dead, 22 sickened by Harlem Legionnaires' disease cluster
July 31 (UPI) -- An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Harlem has killed one person and sickened nearly two dozen others, New York City health officials said.

Trending Stories

Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Fatal risks from 'laughing gas' use climb among youth
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Vaccination rates of U.S. kindergartners down, measles cases up
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Korean scientists say they developed oral drug against COVID-19
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
Could a single shot at birth shield kids from HIV for years?
Walking for health? A faster pace improves benefits
Walking for health? A faster pace improves benefits

Follow Us