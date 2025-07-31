Trending
Health News
July 31, 2025 / 2:24 AM

1 dead, 22 sickened by Harlem Legionnaires' disease cluster

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Pedestrians walk by water coming out of an open fire hydrant in the Harlem section of Manhattan as excessive heat and high temperatures continues in New York City on Thursday, July 17, 2025. City health officials said Wednesday that at least one person has died and 22 others have fallen ill with Legionnaires' disease in Harlem since Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedestrians walk by water coming out of an open fire hydrant in the Harlem section of Manhattan as excessive heat and high temperatures continues in New York City on Thursday, July 17, 2025. City health officials said Wednesday that at least one person has died and 22 others have fallen ill with Legionnaires' disease in Harlem since Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Harlem has killed one person and sickened nearly two dozen others, New York City health officials said.

The cluster was first detected Friday, and as of Wednesday, one person has died from the severe lung infection and 22 others have become sick with the disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria that grow in warm water. Those who inhale mist that contains the bacteria can get sick with the disease, which can cause flu-like symptoms, while complications can be fatal.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 8,000 and 18,000 people are hospitalized with Legionnaires' disease each year in the United States.

The New York City Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that all operable cooling towers in the investigation area have been sampled and officials have directed building owners with initial positive screening results to initiate remediation within 24 hours.

"Anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne of the NYC Health Department said.

"Legionnaires' disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older, those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin."

The investigation into the Harlem cluster is ongoing.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Firefighters at higher risk for many cancers, new study finds
Health News // 8 hours ago
Firefighters at higher risk for many cancers, new study finds
Firefighters save lives, and in the process put their own lives at heightened risk from skin, kidney and other cancers, an American Cancer Society study finds.
Most liver cancers are preventable, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Most liver cancers are preventable, study says
July 29 (UPI) -- In a majority of cases, liver cancer does not doesn't have to happen if people avoid risk factors, a new global study performed in Hong Kong has found.
Walking for health? A faster pace improves benefits
Health News // 1 day ago
Walking for health? A faster pace improves benefits
July 29 (UPI) -- Want to cut your odds of an early death by almost 20%? Take just 15 minutes out of your day for a brisk walk, researchers at Vanderbilt University advise.
Gallup survey: People feel they're living better lives on global scale
Health News // 1 day ago
Gallup survey: People feel they're living better lives on global scale
July 29 (UPI) -- People around the world apparently feel that they are living better lives than they have in years and are more hopeful for the future, according to Gallup.
State Department to burn birth control worth $9.7M
Health News // 3 days ago
State Department to burn birth control worth $9.7M
July 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. government will destroy $9.7 million of contraceptives for poor nations, mainly in Africa, after the State Department "explored all possible options."
The difference between palliative care and hospice
Health News // 4 days ago
The difference between palliative care and hospice
Many tend to confuse palliative care, which is focused on symptom management, with hospice care, which requires that all treatments be discontinued.
Intense grief may nearly double risk of early death
Health News // 5 days ago
Intense grief may nearly double risk of early death
People intensely grieving a loved one are nearly twice as likely to die within a decade of their loss, a new study says.
African psychedelic might help combat vets recover from brain injury
Health News // 5 days ago
African psychedelic might help combat vets recover from brain injury
July 25 (UPI) -- A psychedelic drug called ibogaine can safely and effectively treat long-term symptoms of traumatic brain injury in veterans, findings from a study indicates..
Number of family caregivers has skyrocketed in U.S.
Health News // 5 days ago
Number of family caregivers has skyrocketed in U.S.
July 25 (UPI) -- The number of Americans caring for an older or disabled family member has risen dramatically during the past 10 years, according to a new AARP policy report.
'Significant evidence' ties air pollution with dementia, study finds
Health News // 6 days ago
'Significant evidence' ties air pollution with dementia, study finds
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 24 (UPI) -- British researchers say data from more than 29 million people across four continents strengthens the evidence of a link between air pollution and dementia.

Trending Stories

Most liver cancers are preventable, study says
Most liver cancers are preventable, study says
Gallup survey: People feel they're living better lives on global scale
Gallup survey: People feel they're living better lives on global scale
Walking for health? A faster pace improves benefits
Walking for health? A faster pace improves benefits
Firefighters at higher risk for many cancers, new study finds
Firefighters at higher risk for many cancers, new study finds
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says

Follow Us