FDA closes investigation into deadly listeria outbreak

July 24 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has closed an investigation into a listeria outbreak that killed one person and sickened 10 in several western states, health officials announced Thursday.

People were sickened by the outbreak after consuming products produced by California-based Fresh & Ready Foods, officials announced Thursday.

The recall applied to Ready-to-Eat products sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. Illnesses have been reported in California and Nevada.

Dozens of items have been recalled, ranging from sandwiches and protein snacks to pasta dishes and croissants.

"FDA is working with Fresh & Ready Foods on corrective and preventive actions," the FDA said in a statement.

The recalled products were distributed between April 18th and April 28th in vending machines and breakrooms in corporate offices, medical buildings and healthcare facilities, the FDA said. The products had "Use By" dates between April 22nd and May19th.

The FDA said it made the discovery during environmental testing at a production facility that turned up listeria on a piece of equipment.

"Fresh & Ready Foods has taken immediate corrective actions including removing equipment to address this issue to ensure ongoing food safety and compliance with FDA guidelines," the statement continued.