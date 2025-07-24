Trending
Health News
July 24, 2025 / 5:08 PM

FDA closes investigation into deadly listeria outbreak

By Mark Moran
Share with X
The Food and Drug Administration has closed an investigation into a listeria outbreak. It was responsible one death and at least 10 people being sickened. File Photo (2020) Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA
The Food and Drug Administration has closed an investigation into a listeria outbreak. It was responsible one death and at least 10 people being sickened. File Photo (2020) Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

July 24 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has closed an investigation into a listeria outbreak that killed one person and sickened 10 in several western states, health officials announced Thursday.

People were sickened by the outbreak after consuming products produced by California-based Fresh & Ready Foods, officials announced Thursday.

The recall applied to Ready-to-Eat products sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. Illnesses have been reported in California and Nevada.

Dozens of items have been recalled, ranging from sandwiches and protein snacks to pasta dishes and croissants.

"FDA is working with Fresh & Ready Foods on corrective and preventive actions," the FDA said in a statement.

The recalled products were distributed between April 18th and April 28th in vending machines and breakrooms in corporate offices, medical buildings and healthcare facilities, the FDA said. The products had "Use By" dates between April 22nd and May19th.

The FDA said it made the discovery during environmental testing at a production facility that turned up listeria on a piece of equipment.

"Fresh & Ready Foods has taken immediate corrective actions including removing equipment to address this issue to ensure ongoing food safety and compliance with FDA guidelines," the statement continued.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mercury preservative to be removed from all flu shots, CDC says
Health News // 1 day ago
Mercury preservative to be removed from all flu shots, CDC says
July 23 (UPI) -- The mercury-based preservative thimerosal will be removed from all flu shots distributed in United States, Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.
'Weekend warrior' workouts may reduce risk of death in diabetics
Health News // 1 day ago
'Weekend warrior' workouts may reduce risk of death in diabetics
A "weekend warrior" exercise schedule can lower diabetics' risk of early death, a new study says.
PFAS 'forever chemicals' might increase risk of diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
PFAS 'forever chemicals' might increase risk of diabetes
So-called "forever chemicals" could be increasing Americans' risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study says.
Study: Urgent care often prescribes inappropriate medications
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Urgent care often prescribes inappropriate medications
Urgent care clinics are handing out fistfuls of antibiotics, steroids and opioids for conditions these drugs won't help, a new study says.
Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns
Health News // 2 days ago
Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns
July 22 (UPI) -- Children who re given a smartphone when they were younger than 13 tend to have poorer mental health and well-being, researchers from Sapien Labs report
Four-day work week benefits workers, employers, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Four-day work week benefits workers, employers, study says
July 22 (UPI) -- A four-day work week can lead to happier and more productive, dedicated employees, a new global study conducted by Boston College researchers has found.
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Health News // 2 days ago
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 22 (UPI) -- A Columbia nutrition expert is translating expertise on the connections between diet, better sleep and heart health into a colorful mass-market cookbook.
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
Health News // 3 days ago
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
July 21 (UPI) -- A new egg study from researchers in Australia has produced sunny-side-up results for the oft-maligned breakfast staple in terms of blood cholesterol.
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
Health News // 3 days ago
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
SEOUL July 21 (UPI) -- Hyundai ADM Bio said Monday that it is working on a new drug, Penetrium, which is intended to help enhance the efficiency of traditional cancer treatments.
Think before you sip: summer drinking dangers
Health News // 4 days ago
Think before you sip: summer drinking dangers
Too much alcohol can be deadly in the summer heat, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism warns, as 1 in 6 Americans is a binge drinker.

Trending Stories

Mercury preservative to be removed from all flu shots, CDC says
Mercury preservative to be removed from all flu shots, CDC says
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
'Weekend warrior' workouts may reduce risk of death in diabetics
'Weekend warrior' workouts may reduce risk of death in diabetics
Study: Urgent care often prescribes inappropriate medications
Study: Urgent care often prescribes inappropriate medications
PFAS 'forever chemicals' might increase risk of diabetes
PFAS 'forever chemicals' might increase risk of diabetes

Follow Us