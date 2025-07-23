Trending
Health News
July 23, 2025 / 2:14 PM

PFAS 'forever chemicals' might increase risk of diabetes

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
So-called "forever chemicals" could be increasing Americans' risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study says. Photo by Vlado Paunovic/Adobe Stock
So-called "forever chemicals" could be increasing Americans' risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study says. Photo by Vlado Paunovic/Adobe Stock

So-called "forever chemicals" could be increasing Americans' risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study says.

Higher blood levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are associated with a significantly greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, the form of the disease most closely tied to obesity, researchers reported Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.

Risk for Type 2 diabetes increased by 31% as PFAS blood levels rose from low to moderate and from moderate to high, researchers found.

It appears that the forever chemicals could be affecting the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, researchers wrote.

Related

"Our study is one of the first to examine how these chemicals may disrupt the body's metabolism in ways that increase diabetes risk, particularly in diverse U.S. populations," lead researcher Vishal Midya, an assistant professor of environmental medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said in a news release.

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they combine carbon and fluorine molecules, one of the strongest chemical bonds possible. This makes PFAS removal and breakdown very difficult, researchers explained in background notes.

PFAS compounds have been used in consumer products since the 1940s, including fire extinguishing foam, nonstick cookware, food wrappers, stain-resistant furniture and waterproof clothing.

"PFAS are synthetic chemicals that resist heat, oil, water and stains, and are found in countless everyday consumer products," Midya said. "Because they don't break down easily, PFAS accumulate in the environment -- and in human bodies."

For the study, researchers analyzed blood samples from 180 people recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and compared them to 180 similar individuals without diabetes.

They found people's PFAS levels were indeed associated with their risk for Type 2 diabetes. PFAS also seemed to alter people's metabolism of amino acids, carbohydrates and some drugs, researchers said.

For example, PFAS altered people's levels of sulfolithocholyglycine, a key signaling molecule for coordinating and regulating metabolism of fats, blood sugar, drugs and energy, researchers wrote.

However, the nature of the study means a direct cause-and-effect link between PFAS and Type 2 diabetes can't be drawn, researchers noted.

Future research is needed to verify this link, and to figure out exactly why PFAS might alter metabolism in a way that would impact diabetes risk, researchers said.

More information

The Environmental Working Group has more on PFAS chemicals.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Urgent care often prescribes inappropriate medications
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Urgent care often prescribes inappropriate medications
Urgent care clinics are handing out fistfuls of antibiotics, steroids and opioids for conditions these drugs won't help, a new study says.
Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns
Health News // 22 hours ago
Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns
July 22 (UPI) -- Children who re given a smartphone when they were younger than 13 tend to have poorer mental health and well-being, researchers from Sapien Labs report
Four-day work week benefits workers, employers, study says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Four-day work week benefits workers, employers, study says
July 22 (UPI) -- A four-day work week can lead to happier and more productive, dedicated employees, a new global study conducted by Boston College researchers has found.
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Health News // 1 day ago
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 22 (UPI) -- A Columbia nutrition expert is translating expertise on the connections between diet, better sleep and heart health into a colorful mass-market cookbook.
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
Health News // 1 day ago
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
July 21 (UPI) -- A new egg study from researchers in Australia has produced sunny-side-up results for the oft-maligned breakfast staple in terms of blood cholesterol.
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
Health News // 2 days ago
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
SEOUL July 21 (UPI) -- Hyundai ADM Bio said Monday that it is working on a new drug, Penetrium, which is intended to help enhance the efficiency of traditional cancer treatments.
Think before you sip: summer drinking dangers
Health News // 3 days ago
Think before you sip: summer drinking dangers
Too much alcohol can be deadly in the summer heat, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism warns, as 1 in 6 Americans is a binge drinker.
The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
Health News // 3 days ago
The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
Feeding wild elephants might seem kind, but a new study by researchers at the University of California San Diego warns that it can lead to serious harm.
Optional LGBTQ suicide prevention lifeline service ends
Health News // 3 days ago
Optional LGBTQ suicide prevention lifeline service ends
July 19 (UPI) -- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ceased its optional service for LGBTQ callers on Thursday after the Trump administration in June ordered it to end.
U.S. officially withdraws from enhanced WHO pandemic response
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. officially withdraws from enhanced WHO pandemic response
July 18 (UPI) -- The United States officially won't be involved in an enhanced pandemic global response enacted by the World Health Organization, the Trump administration said.

Trending Stories

Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Four-day work week benefits workers, employers, study says
Four-day work week benefits workers, employers, study says
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns
Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns

Follow Us