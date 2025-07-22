Trending
Health News
July 22, 2025 / 4:08 PM

Four-day work week benefits workers, employers, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Share with X
Workers at companies that instituted a four-day work week -- essentially working 80% of their regular hours for the same pay -- reported less burnout and better job satisfaction along with improved mental and physical health, researchers reported. Adobe stock/HealthDay
Workers at companies that instituted a four-day work week -- essentially working 80% of their regular hours for the same pay -- reported less burnout and better job satisfaction along with improved mental and physical health, researchers reported. Adobe stock/HealthDay

July 22 (UPI) -- A four-day work week can lead to happier and more productive, dedicated employees, a new global study found.

Workers at companies that instituted a four-day work week -- essentially working 80% of their regular hours for the same pay -- reported less burnout and better job satisfaction along with improved mental and physical health, researchers report in Nature Human Behavior.

"Across outcomes, the magnitude [of improvement) is larger for the two work-related measures - burnout and job satisfaction - followed by mental health, with the smallest changes reported in physical health," wrote the research team co-led by Juliet Schor, an economist and sociologist at Boston College.

For the study, researchers conducted six-month trials involving nearly 2,900 employees at 141 businesses or organizations that adopted a four-day work week in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland and the United States.

Related

The team compared employee well-being at those firms with that of about 290 employees at 12 other companies that didn't try out the abbreviated work week.

People given a four-day week had, on average, five fewer hours of work per week, results show.

Workers who had a reduction of eight or more hours in their work week reported larger decreases in burnout and increases in job satisfaction and mental health, compared with employees at companies that stuck to a five-day schedule, researchers said.

But even workers who wound up with less time off during their four-day week still received smaller but similar benefits, researchers found.

"There is a clear dose-response relationship for individual-level hours: greater reductions in hours worked predict larger improvements in subjective well-being," researchers wrote.

Better sleep, improved effectiveness on the job and less fatigue appear to explain the improvements that occurred among employees with a four-day work week, researchers found.

"Increases in perceived work ability - at both company and individual levels - indicate that the work reorganization process opened up by four-day weeks has led to profound changes in the job experience itself, improving workers' individual and collective sense of performing their jobs well," researchers wrote.

Overall, the findings suggest that "an organization-wide reduction in hours can stimulate workers to collectively adjust and optimize their workflows, leading to improved work ability and well-being," researchers concluded.

However, they noted that the companies that participated were already interested in trying a four-day work week, and therefore, might have been more supportive of employee well-being from the start.

More studies including larger numbers of different types of companies are needed to verify that a four-day work week could benefit both employees and their businesses, researchers said.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more on the four-day work week.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Early smartphone access harms developing minds, study warns
July 22 (UPI) -- Children who re given a smartphone when they were younger than 13 tend to have poorer mental health and well-being, researchers from Sapien Labs report
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Health News // 11 hours ago
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
ST. PAUL, Minn., July 22 (UPI) -- A Columbia nutrition expert is translating expertise on the connections between diet, better sleep and heart health into a colorful mass-market cookbook.
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
Health News // 1 day ago
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
July 21 (UPI) -- A new egg study from researchers in Australia has produced sunny-side-up results for the oft-maligned breakfast staple in terms of blood cholesterol.
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
Health News // 1 day ago
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
SEOUL July 21 (UPI) -- Hyundai ADM Bio said Monday that it is working on a new drug, Penetrium, which is intended to help enhance the efficiency of traditional cancer treatments.
Think before you sip: summer drinking dangers
Health News // 2 days ago
Think before you sip: summer drinking dangers
Too much alcohol can be deadly in the summer heat, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism warns, as 1 in 6 Americans is a binge drinker.
The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
Health News // 2 days ago
The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
Feeding wild elephants might seem kind, but a new study by researchers at the University of California San Diego warns that it can lead to serious harm.
Optional LGBTQ suicide prevention lifeline service ends
Health News // 2 days ago
Optional LGBTQ suicide prevention lifeline service ends
July 19 (UPI) -- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ceased its optional service for LGBTQ callers on Thursday after the Trump administration in June ordered it to end.
U.S. officially withdraws from enhanced WHO pandemic response
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. officially withdraws from enhanced WHO pandemic response
July 18 (UPI) -- The United States officially won't be involved in an enhanced pandemic global response enacted by the World Health Organization, the Trump administration said.
Salmonella outbreak prompts public health officials to recall beans
Health News // 4 days ago
Salmonella outbreak prompts public health officials to recall beans
July 17 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a Salmonella outbreak in several states linked to recalled frozen sprouted beans.
FDA approves Juul e-cigarette and cartridge sales
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA approves Juul e-cigarette and cartridge sales
July 17 (UPI) -- Officials with the Food and Drug Administration have approved the continued sales of tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes and refill cartridges by Juul Labs.

Trending Stories

The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
The hidden dangers of feeding wild animals
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
New study vindicates eggs, says they don't hike bad-cholesterol levels
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Not sleeping well? Columbia researcher suggests changing your diet
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
Korea's Hyundai ADM Bio developing new-concept cancer treatment
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says
Nerve pain medication gabapentin possibly tied to dementia, study says

Follow Us