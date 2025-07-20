Think before you sip: summer drinking dangers

Lift a toast to summer fun but don't let risky drinking ruin the party.

Too much alcohol can be deadly in the summer heat, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism warns.

And 1 in 6 Americans is a binge drinker.

"Think before you drink," the institute urges. "Avoiding beverages containing alcohol while piloting a boat, driving a car, exploring the wilderness, and swimming or surfing can also help keep you and your loved ones safe."

The risks are sobering:

31% of U.S. drowning deaths involve blood alcohol levels of 0.10% or higher.

A boater with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% -- legally drunk in all 50 states -- is 14 times more likely to be killed in a boating accident than someone who is sober.

A third of traffic fatalities on U.S. highways are linked to drunken driving. Vacations bring added risks such as unfamiliar routes or towing a boat or camper, not to mention excited kids and pets in the car.

"Drinking more can lead to higher blood alcohol concentrations ... especially if the amount of alcohol in is greater than what someone is accustomed to at home," the institute warns.

Here's some more summer-specific advice:

Goin' swimming? Keep in mind that more drownings occur in July than any other month of the year, the institute warns. Swimmers whose judgment is impaired by alcohol are more likely to take dangerous risks. Beware of going into deep water or staying in so long you get chilled and develop hypothermia. Even around a pool, horsing around can be dangerous. Tipsy divers may hit the board or dive where the water is too shallow.

In a boat: An average-size woman (171 pounds) who has four drinks can reach a 0.08% BAC in two hours; an average guy (198 pounds) will reach that level at five - or even sooner, based on health status, medications and the like. Your odds of a fatal crash begin to rise with the first drink you slurp down.

"Alcohol can impair a boater's judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time," according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. "It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion."

The risk doesn't stop with the driver. Drunken passengers can slip on deck, fall overboard or have accidents at the dock.

Dehydration risk: Heat plus alcohol can spell trouble. Hot summer days cause fluid loss through perspiration and the need to urinate more often. "Together, they can quickly lead to dehydration or heat strokes."

Think before you drink: Don't imbibe on an empty stomach. Food can slow alcohol absorption and reduce its peak level in the body by about one-third, the institute notes. Offer alcohol-free alternatives like water, sparkling sodas or juice to counteract dehydration and slow the rate of alcohol absorption into the body and help prevent a hangover.

Plan ahead: Have a designated driver or be prepared to call a taxi or ride-hailing service so no one who has had any alcohol gets behind the wheel. If you're a parent, understand underage drinking laws and set a good example.

More information

Find out what's in your summer drink. Rethinking Drinking has calculators to estimate calories, blood alcohol content and more.

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.